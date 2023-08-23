San Benito High School District to host two community town halls for a potential second high school

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito High School District will be having two community town hall meetings as the district looks to gather input on planning to build a second high school.

District officials will be having the meetings on Wednesday Aug. 30 and Thursday Aug. 31 at the Hollister High School Davis Library which is located on 1220 Monterey Street. Both meetings will take place at 6 p.m.

The Wednesday meeting will be for Spanish speaking parents and Thursday's meeting will be English only.

District officials will be having additional community town hall meetings regarding a second high school in January 2024. The district does have a goal of releasing new renderings of the second high school by the end of this school year.

In June, San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum said adding a second high school in Hollister would help keep up with population growth in the city.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, you can RSVP to Carol Heiderich at cheiderich@sbhsd.k12.ca.us.

For more information, you can visit the district's website which is here.