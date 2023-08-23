Sam Darnold selected over Trey Lance as 49ers backup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco 49ers have gone with the number third overall pick in the NFL Draft to play backup for the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, it will not be Trey Lance who the 49ers selected with the 3rd pick in the 2021 draft. Sam Darnold, the 3rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, has won the right to play behind Brock Purdy.

Trey Lance was the 49ers starting quarterback before breaking his ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in a week 2 match-up last season.

Sam Darnold has completed 16 of 22 passes for 193 yards in the preseason for the 49ers.

Trey Lance's future with the team is currently in question.