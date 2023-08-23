Skip to Content
Police activity in the area of Sonoma Avenue due to a barricaded male suspect

Seaside Police
today at 11:02 AM
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police have closed down Sonoma Avenue between Fremont Boulevard and Terrace Street due to a male suspect who has barricaded himself inside of a residence on the 900 block of Sonoma Avenue.

Seaside Police are assisting the Monterey County Sheriff's Office with the situation. The public is asked to avoid the area at this moment.

Seaside Police said the situation started around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning as the Sheriff's Office went to serve a court order to the male suspect. It is unknown if the suspect is armed at this moment.

This story will continue to be updated as a reporter is on her way to the scene right now.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

