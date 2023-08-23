Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says standoff on Sonoma Avenue ended peacefully; no arrests made

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON AUG. 23, 2023 AT 11:21 AM- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that the standoff situation on Sonoma Avenue has ended peacefully and no arrests were made.

The situation started around 8:30 p.m. as deputies went to serve an eviction notice to a male subject on the 900 block of Sonoma Avenue as part of an eviction process.

The subject did not want to leave the residence and was not cooperative.

The situation was a civil and not criminal matter according to the Sheriff's Office. A road closure was established on Sonoma Avenue on the corner of Fremont Boulevard and Terrace Street.

The road has since been reopened.

The Sheriff's Office said that the best response was to peacefully step away from the situation and determine the next course of action.

