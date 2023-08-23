Kindergarten building at Gabilan Elementary School to be named after long-time custodian

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KON-TV) Soledad Unified School District announced the renaming of the kindergarten building at Gabilan Elementary School to honor a long-time employee with the school district.

On August 31st, the kindergarten building will be renamed the John Fuller Kindergarten Building. After John Fuller who worked for the school district, primarily with the elementary school, from 1987 before retiring in 2020.

He was 74 when he passed away at his home in Soledad in 2021.

He was a graduate of Gonzales High School, class of 1964. He worked as a custodian for Soledad Union School District for 30 years. He was hard working and enjoyed helping other. He was a great man with patience and love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. John Fuller's Obituary

A ceremony will be held at Gabilan Elementary starting at 3 p.m. on August 31. There will be a lettering and a plaque presented during the ceremony.