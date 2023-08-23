California announces over $90 million and programs to fight hate and discrimination

California announced Wednesday that they are investing heavily in efforts to fight against hate and discrimination statewide.

A statewide multilingual "CA vs Hate" awareness and education campaign was announced today. This campaign includes print, radio, and digital ads that will run in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Tongan, Mixtec, and Hmong. This will focus on traditionally hard-to-reach communities.

The state will give $91.4 million to 173 organizations across the state to support victims, provide resources, and facilitate anti-hate prevention measures.

A letter to all public school leaders in California highlighting the legal responsibilities to ensure ethnic studies curricula.

“An attack on any of our communities is an attack on everything we stand for as Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “As hate-fueled rhetoric drives increasing acts of bigotry and violence, California is taking action to protect those who are targeted just for being who they are. We’re bolstering our support for victims and anti-hate programs and tackling ignorance and intolerance through education to prevent hate from taking hold in our communities.”

Newsom said this announcement comes as hate crimes, and racial, religious, sexual orientation and gender bias events have increased in California.

In the first month since California launched the “CA vs Hate” hotline in May, there have been 180 reports of hate acts across California.