Two teen gang members arrested in two separate gun-related crimes in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said their efforts to increase patrols focused on gang activity resulted in two teen arrests over the weekend.

On Friday, a 15-year-old was spotted smoking marijuana with his friends at a park on East Front Street and Maple Avenue. Police said the 15-year-old ran from officers and tossed a gun underneath a car.

An extended 30-round magazine and gang indicia were also seized, said police. The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall for carrying a concealed firearm in public, minor in possession of a firearm, minor in possession of live ammunition, resisting arrest, and gang enhancements.

Then on Saturday, police pulled over a car near Marchant Street and Maple Avenue. A 17-year-old passenger got out of the car and ran, said police.

He then threw a loaded gun while running away from officers, said police. He was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on gun-related charges.