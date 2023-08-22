Sustainability Program gets funding to create local climate greenhouse gas reducing projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday afternoon, the County of Monterey's Sustainability program was awarded a $300,000 Climate Communities Planning grant from the Transformative Climate Communities.

Monterey County was one of seven counties across the state that was awarded one of the Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) Planning Grants that in the fourth round of the TCC program. The county did apply for this grant in 2022.

As part of the funding, the County will partner with Regeneración- Pajaro Valley Climate Action in this effort.

County officials said the grant will focus on a five mile area which includes Pajaro and parts of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County.

Local leaders identified that area because of the low-income communities in that area that face disproportionate impacts of climate change, but also includes opportunities for redevelopment and reinvestment along the Pajaro River levee and the Watsonville Junction.

Cora Panturad who is the Sustainable Infrastructure Analyst for the County of Monterey said that this grant will allow residents to have their voice heard in the process.

"This TCC Planning grant will create opportunities for residents of the Pajaro Valley to co-design climate change solutions that sustainably improve their lives today and for future generations," Panturad said.

Regeneracion- Pajaro Valley will establish a Community Climate Coalition made up of residents and leaders from local community based organizations that will be responsible for exploring climate solutions,

and engage residents.

Once the coalition is established, they will identifying three to five local climate greenhouse gas reducing projects that can be implemented in the Pajaro Valley.

The Transformative Climate Communities Program was established by Assembly Bill 2722.