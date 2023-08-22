Salinas McDonald’s manager recognized as top one percent of restaurant managers in the world

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local fast food chain manager was recognized as the top in her field with a global award Tuesday.

Iris Loaeza has been named a Mcdonald's 2024 Ray Kroc Award winner. The manager of the location on 1213 South Main Street in Salinas was chosen for her ability to lead by example through her actions, behaviors and achievements of superior business results.

Loaeza left her family in Mexico at 16 for better opportunities in the United States. She had her first job at McDonald's and started the "English Under the Arches" program to expand her language skills.

"Iris came to us as a young woman in need of an opportunity to find her path as many people do," said Owner/Operators Suzette and Landon Hofman. “We may have provided the opportunity, but Iris ran with every training course and enrichment opportunity impacting herself and inspiring the people around her. We couldn’t be prouder of her accomplishments and are happy to have been the springboard for her success.”

Thanks to her hard work and shining example, Loaeza's daughter will be the first in her family to attend college. Loaeza is well-loved by regulars at the establishment.