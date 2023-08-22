Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly sending “illicit texts” to Monterey juvenile

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday after he allegedly sent illicit text messages to a juvenile.

Police said in July a juvenile reported they had received illicit text messages from an unknown person. The suspect was later identified as Eddie Rosa, 47 of Marina.

Police said he was previously convicted in 2003 in Sacramento County and had failed to register as a sex offender.

Rosa was arrested at a business in Moss Landing. He was booked into Monterey County Jail for an illicit matter sent to a minor, failure to register as a sex offender and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

His bail was set at $25,000.