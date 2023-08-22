Public access restored to Manresa Uplands State Beach after seven years

LA SELVA BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks announced Tuesday that storm damages to the stairs at Manresa Uplands State Beach have been repaired and have restored access between the bluff-top campground and the beach.

The stairs were partially destroyed in March 2016 by El Niño. It took a $1.297, million state fund to rebuild the destroyed lower third of the wooden stairs.

“It’s exciting to see this project finished because it restores vital coastal access for the public. The dedication of State Parks staff to complete this storm repair despite the complexities of building in an ever-changing coastal environment is admirable,” said Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer. “Creating infrastructure that can withstand climate-driven disasters and sea level rise is the new normal on the California coast and we will look to this project as a model for how to proceed moving forward.”

The new stairs have improved pilings that were drilled into the ground. Construction began in the spring and took around four months to complete.