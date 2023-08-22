Most exclusive car event in the world held in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. - The 20th edition of the world's most exclusive and expensive automotive event, known among insiders simply as "The Quail," unfolded at the prestigious Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley.

This year's show, held on Friday, displayed host to an elite gathering of approximately 6,000 attendees who were treated to a rare display of new and limited-edition luxury automobiles. Tickets started at $500.

Noteworthy was the introduction of a street-legal dune buggy, carrying a comparatively affordable price tag of $50,000. On the opposite end of the financial spectrum stood the pièce de résistance—a Pininfarina masterpiece valued at a staggering $4.8 million.

Prestigious automakers, including Bugatti, Lamborghini, Maserati, and an electrifying first from Rolls-Royce, all took center stage. Only 10 of the Lotus racers will actually be made and the Bugatti will be the only one with hand painted artwork. Most of the others will be on sale later this year.

Kai Lerman, general manager of The Quail, shed light on the annual tradition.

"Every year, automakers endeavor to create something that marries the unexpected with top-notch quality," Lerman said.