Hollister community in shock after mailbox explosion

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): A mailbox got blown to pieces because of an explosion this past weekend in Hollister.

Nobody got hurt, but it did leave a lot of neighbors in the area concerned, even the owner of the mailbox. The unexpected explosion out of Hollister woke up a neighborhood on Valley View Rd Sunday early morning.

The owner of the mailbox, Ken Peer, woke up and saw his mailbox completely destroyed.

“The worst part was it scared a lot of people," said Peer. "People who live right next door to me are elderly.”

Peer said he went outside and he found pieces of his mailbox, scattered outside his home. He reported the incident to Hollister police and police told Peer they might report it to the U.S. Postal Service.

However, I reached out to Jeff Fitch, Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and he said he does not believe they have been contacted by Hollister police.

“Many times the police department are the leads in these investigations," said U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector, Fitch. "This is a crime, there is a federal offense for vandalizing a mailbox and blowing the mailbox up.”

Peer said this incident was bizarre and someone could've been injured.

"I imagine it was people with leftover illegal fireworks for the 4th of July that were causing harm and they did." said Peer.

Peer said he ordered a brand-new mailbox this week. We reached out to Hollister police to get any information on the case, and we have yet to hear back.