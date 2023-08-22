Skip to Content
Garage fire contained in Bonny Doon

CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit
By
today at 1:33 PM
Published 10:49 AM

BONNY DOON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County Fire sent several units to a garage fire at 105 Country Estates Terrace on Tuesday morning.

The call came in at around 10:46 a.m. and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings and kept it to light extension into the grass. There were no reported injuries, per CAL FIRE CZU.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Alma Helitack Base in CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit made a flyover to get eyes on the fire but did not make any drops," said CAL FIRE CZU

bonny doon
santa cruz county
structure fire

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

