Community Human Services to hand out free Narcan kits at West End Celebration

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Community Human Services will be handing out over 400 free Narcan kits at the West End Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

Sand City Mayor Mary Ann Carbone serves as the Board President for Community Human Services. Carbone said that she used a Narcan kit while with her family at a birthday party when they noticed a woman in distress.

"She was just sitting there nodding out," Carbone said.

Carbone and her daughter were able to revive the woman and saved her life.

Community Human Services Chief Executive Officer Robin McCrae says it is important to carry Narcan with you because you never know when you will need it.

"An overdose can happen anywhere." McCrae said. "Narcan is safe and easy to use, keep a Narcan kit in your car, and you may save a life."

Community Human Services says if you cannot make it out to the event, they have free Narcan kits available at their various outpatient treatment centers in Salinas and Monterey.

The West End Celebration takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on Contra Costa Street in Sand City.