Woman arrested in connection to multiple Monterey County burglaries

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Monterey County, including the Del Rey Oaks and Toro Park area.

Del Rey Oaks police said they were responding to reports of a woman driving around in a Honda and breaking into a car to steal multiple items including a laptop.

Police were later able to identify her as Kayli Rickard with the help of some witnesses and arrested her without incident at her home.

Investigators later found other property at her home that was connected to vehicle burglaries in the Toro Park area.

Rickard has since been booked into the Monterey County Jail but anyone with additional information is asked to contact Del Rey Oaks Police at 831-375-8525