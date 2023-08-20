Man arrested on ghost gun and child endangerment charges in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Seaside Police arrested 46-year-old Michael Gruber for allegedly having a loaded ghost gun in his car next to his child.

Seaside Police were active as they were getting reports of people driving recklessly after multiple car shows in the area.

Around 10:22 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop at the HEM Plaza Apartment Complex on the 1400 block of Yosemite Street.

During the traffic stop, Seaside Police discovered that Gruber was on probation.

Officers searched his car and reportedly found a loaded ghost gun in the car next to his child.

Gruber was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple gun and child endangerment charges. He also violated his parole per Seaside Police.

Seaside Police said his child was taken to a family member who lives in the area.