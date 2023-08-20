Hollister Police investigating a shooting that injured an adult male

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is investigating a shooting that injured an adult man on Saturday night.

Officers said that the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Seventh Street.

Hollister Police said that they located an adult male with a gunshot wound that was life-threatening. The adult man had major blood loss from the gunshot wound.

Hollister Police said that Officer Nick Rudolfs along with Hollister Fire and medical personnel were able to give medical care that saved the male victim's life.

The man was air-lifted to a Bay Area hospital where he is currently in serious but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.