Salinas Police investigating homicide near Carr Lake 

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man suffering from a single gunshot wound was found dead in a homeless encampment Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a man down on East Laurel Drive, near Carr Lake.

Based on the scene, officers believe the 35-year-old victim was shot hours before someone saw the injured man and called 911.

The victim's identity is being withheld as family members have yet to be notified.

There is currently no suspect information or motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.