Skip to Content
Top Stories

Salinas Police investigating homicide near Carr Lake 

MGN
By
Published 9:01 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man suffering from a single gunshot wound was found dead in a homeless encampment Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a man down on East Laurel Drive, near Carr Lake.

Based on the scene, officers believe the 35-year-old victim was shot hours before someone saw the injured man and called 911.

The victim's identity is being withheld as family members have yet to be notified.

There is currently no suspect information or motive.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
homicide
monterey county
salinas
shooting investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joronica Vinluan

Reporter/ Weekend Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content