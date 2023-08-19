Possible male suspect wanted in attempted murder hit-and-run in Salinas 

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police say they're looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder hit-and-run, that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police said a possible male driver had intentionally run over a man, at Vallejo Street and Tampico Avenue at around 1 p.m.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers taped the area up to investigate.

Police didn't provide suspect or vehicle descriptions. As well as a motive for what they believe was an intentional act.

