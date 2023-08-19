Man unknowingly texts Monterey Police Officer that he has a loaded gun in public: police

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they arrested a man Thursday after he unknowingly texted one of their officers that he had a firearm in public.

Police said one of their officers received a text around 12:36 p.m. from an unknown number that he was in possession of a firearm. The man, later identified as Wesley Langkamp, 38 of Pacific Grove, continued to text the officer that he needed help confronting a group of men for an unknown reason.

Langkamp then allegedly texted that he was on North Fremont Street in Monterey and gave a description of the vehcile he was driving to the officer. Police found Langkamp in his vehicle and found a loaded Glock handgun.

Police said they also found narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia in the suspect's vehicle.

Langkamp was arrested got being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $40,000, said police.