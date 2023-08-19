Concours d’Lemons: When life gives you lemons you make a car show

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Depending on who you are, either you love or despise Monterey Car Week. The roads are clogged up, people are driving fast cars like crazy and maybe you just don't like cars.

I see someone let their angsty teen write on the car.

One event encapsulates a sort of happy medium for people that like cars and don't care about cars. The Concours d'Lemons was here to show off the worst Monterey Car Week has to offer.

Looks like someone thought they could capitalize on hype to win the contest...

Hundreds gathered outside Seaside City Hall Sunday for a chance to have their jaws wide open either from sheer awe or from laughing hysterically at some of the "lemons" vying for the coveted "Worst of Show" honors.

A lemon is defined as a car that "has a history of defects or malfunctions making it unsafe to drive." The cars in attendance took the definition of "lemon" into their own artistic interpretations.

This made me laugh probably way more than it should have.

Some cars took it literally by strapping lemons to the top of their vehicles. Some took it to mean making a car look as strange or ugly ass possible. Then there were traditionalists that had vehicles that looked like they had to be pushed from location to location.

Ain't no way a girl that hot gets into a piece of junk like this.

In the end, there could be only one, and a strange looking yellow car that reminded me of the "Ghost Busters" car if it was all yellow, and had figures on top (I'm not a car guy), won? In celebration, silly string confetti was draped over the "winner?"

This is the real winner as far as I'm concerned.

I personally thought the horse car got robbed but them's the brakes, or lack thereof in this case.