CHP: Man arrested after driving Lamborghini 100+ miles per hour in the wrong direction

CHP Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - CHP Monterey said its dispatch received multiple calls of exotic-type vehicles driving recklessly in the Carmel Highlands area on Saturday morning.

Minutes later, an officer saw a Lamborghini driving the wrong way in a curve at an excess of 100 miles per hour, according to the agency. CHP says the driver was attempting to pass three passenger vehicles who were traveling at the posted speed limit.

The Lamborghini's driver was arrested for reckless driving and his car was towed.

"The driver's actions were reckless and not only endangered his passenger but all vehicles on the roadway," said CHP Monterey. "Although car week is an amazing experience and we welcome people to the area from all over the world, the CHP cannot stress enough for all vehicles in the area to practice safe driving habits so everyone can enjoy the festivities and experience."

