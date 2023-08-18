Santa Cruz Police warns of heavy traffic congestion due to unsanctioned biking event

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz Police is warning people in the city about the potential for heavy traffic as a result of an unsanctioned bike ride event known as the "Santa Cruz Ride Out."

Police said in the past these events would result in bicyclists not stopping for stop signs or red traffic signals and taking over every lane in the road.

They add many of the people riding are young kids and unsupervised teens, plus a large group of BMX freestyle stunt riders. Police said this could lead to some accidents involving bicyclists on the road.

Police said the event is around 2 p.m. Saturday August 19 at an unknown location. Drivers are asked to be patient as the bicyclists make their way through the city.

"For those in Santa Cruz for this ride event, we ask that you respect our community and obey all laws," said police.