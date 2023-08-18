Skip to Content
Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley undergoes successful surgery after bladder tumor diagnosis

By
today at 4:32 PM
Published 4:30 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz has provided a health update for Mayor Fred Keeley.

On Friday, he underwent successful surgery at Dominican Hospital after a bladder tumor diagnosis last month.

"We are comforted by the outpouring of kindness from family, friends, neighbors, and the community." Mayor Keeley said.

Mayor Keeley looks to resume his role as mayor in about a week following his recovery.

