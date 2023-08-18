Pacific Grove Car Week Classic
No need to pump the breaks just yet, car week fun continues this afternoon with a Pacific Grove classic, The Pacific Grove Concours Auto Rally with over 200 exotic and vintage cars lined up on Lighthouse Avenue.
