Gilroy Police says missing woman that frequents Salinas not heard from since early July

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police says that the family of a Salinas native has not heard from her since early July.

Alyssa Salazar was reported missing on August 10, 2023. Police say she is known to frequent the Gilroy and Salinas areas.

Family said Salazar has two daughters and would not go a month without contacting them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Greathead at (408)846-0373 or jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org.

