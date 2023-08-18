Classic cars and community – the annual Pacific Grove Rotary Concourse Auto Rally

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s a busy weekend on the central coast with students moving in while also thousands of people are coming to the Monterey Peninsula for car week.

Today in Pacific Grove, was the annual Concours Auto Rally that drives from downtown Pacific Grove through a 17-mile drive.

Car enthusiasts and owners from Monterey County and beyond come together to celebrate and educate others about their classic and unique cars just like Rick Cruz.

“We've been coming out here to the car events for about 20 years annually,” Cruz said. “And our tradition is to drive. So we'll drive 2000 miles, no air conditioning, and enjoy the two-lane road and then enjoy the scenery here.”

Cruz is visiting from Texas and says no matter what the weather is like, he'll take that trip. Even though there is a potential hurricane expected to hit Southern California.

“If that's what happens, then we deal with it,” Cruz said. “And that's part of what their cars they're meant to be driven and will adapt.”

People living in Pacific Grove, just like Mark Klein, keep coming back to this event as well because of the amazing community it has built over the years.

“Just talking to people, I'm not excited about winning anything,” Klein said. “You know, just cars, won enough trophies and things. So that ego thing is gone. And I just enjoy it now.”

There are not only veterans showing their cars here, there are also newbies excited to get into the mix. Sana and Elias Amireh have enjoyed the rally for years, but this year they’re showing off their own car.

“When we were at the auction three years ago, we saw this car and we said okay, let's try it,” Elias said. “So we did buy it and spent two and a half years restoring it. And here we are now we're part of the show. Very, very exciting and so grateful for the community to include us.”

This is one of the many events taking place this weekend for car week, and there are plenty more around the Peninsula to enjoy.