Sharon Ofek named Carmel Unified School District interim superintendent

Karl Cooke
By
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:23 PM

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sharon Ofek was named interim superintendent for the Carmel Unified School District.

The Carmel Unfied School Board of Education appointed Ofek during a closed door session of their board of education meeting held on Wednesday night.

Ofek was appointed by unanimous vote. She replaces Ted Knight who resigned in a Board of Education meeting that took place on August 11.

She previously served as a deputy superintendent for the school district.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

