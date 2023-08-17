Skip to Content
Several people injured after truck crashes into McDonald’s in Hollister

Hollister Police
Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 1:47 PM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said that several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into a McDonald's Building on Airline Highway on Thursday.

Police said this occurred at 12:37 p.m., and that three were injured inside the location and two were injured inside the truck. All people injured were self-transported to the hospital.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The male adult driver was pulled into the mobile pick-up parking spot and thought he parked, the car kept going and crashed into teh building, said police.

The McDonald's will remain closed until repairs are finished.

"We ask everyone to please be careful while driving. A quick moment of inattention can lead to serious consequences," said Hollister Police.

Hollister Police said that no one will be arrested for this incident.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

