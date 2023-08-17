Kitten Caboodle Adoption Event returns this weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif, (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County is bringing back the Kitten Caboodle Adoption Event this weekend.

The event is returning after three years which will feature kittens and other animals such as dogs, puppies, guinea pigs, mice, rabbits, chinchillas.

The event will start on Friday and run until Sunday August 20. The hours will be 11-5 on weekdays and 11- 4 on weekends. The SPCA recommends owners to get to their headquarters early since no holds will not be available during the event.

Potential pet owners will be able to choose their adoption fee for their animals.

The SPCA said that most of their adoptions include the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations, SPCA ID tag, a health evaluation.

For more information on this event, you can click here.