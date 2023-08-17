Kirby Road being repaired after seven-month closure

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Kirby Road which has been closed since January will finally be repaired after getting US Army Corps of Engineer emergency permits to start repairs.

Kirby Road provides access to Kirby Park which has been closed since the winter storms that took place in January. A 72-inch diameter culvert which crosses the road was damaged and eroded away the eastbound lane of the road.

County officials needed federal emergency permits due to the road's proximity to the

Elkhorn Slough.

Crews will replace the water tunnel that runs under the road. Public works crews will also use rock slope protection to avoid future erosion and repave both lanes of the road.

The road was also damaged in 2017 due to storms which reduced the road to one lane. After those repairs, the road will return to two lanes for the first time in six years.

Repair work has started at Kirby Road and is expected to wrap up in September.