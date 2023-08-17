Highway 183 pavement rehabilitation project gets state funding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Transportation Commission allocated more than $3.1 billion to improve the state's transportation infrastructure.

The Highway Transportation Commission says the allocation includes nearly $1.8 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and almost $200 million from Senate Bill 1.

One of those projects that got funding is a pavement rehabilitation project on Highway 183 which is north of South Davis Road to south of Del Monte Avenue near Salinas and Castroville.

Caltrans said that $8 million of that funding will be going towards the project which crews will be working on rehabilitating the pavement, lighting and replacing sign panels. $1.2 million of the Highway 183 project did get funding through Senate Bill 1.

Other projects that got funding within Caltrans District 5 include the following

$11 million to construct a roundabout on Hwy. 154 at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Edison Road in the Santa Ynez area of Santa Barbara County

$6.8 million in funding went to the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments to work on improvements to Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive in San Luis Obispo. The money will be used for which will include adding a roundabout, park and ride facility, sidewalk, bike lanes.