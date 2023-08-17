Gang member convicted of robbing man and stealing PlayStation 5 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a man was found guilty of a robbery that occurred in 2021.

Miguel Angel Medina, 26, a Salinas gang member was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, said Pacioni. He faces 25 years to life in prison after receiving his third strike conviction since 2015.

Pacioni said that Medina was released from prison just ten days before his most recent crime. Heran into a childhood acquaintance in Oldtown Salinas.

The male acquaintance and Medina walked to Bankers Casino and Medina noticed the unknown man was carrying a large amount of cash after cashing paycheck. The victim said he was going to Uber back after a short time at Bankers Casino but Medina insisted he could give him a free ride home, said Pacioni.

They both walked to a nearby bar and awaited the ride, said Pacioni. He was introduced to his ride home inside the bar, Sasshay Brooks. Medina and Brooks then asked the victim to use his apartment's bathroom.

Brooks then repeatedly pistol-whipped the victim in his head while inside the apartment. Then both Medina and Brooks stole the victim's cash, phone and PlayStation 5, said Pacioni. Both suspects then drove off in Brooks' car.

The victim suffered a concussion and received 17 staples in his head.

Medina had a GPS ankle monitor during this robbery and it confirmed his location throughout the night of the crime.

Brooks was finally arrested in Alameda County in 2023 after an 18-month search. She faces trial in 2024, said Pacioni.