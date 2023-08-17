CAL FIRE one of 15 agencies helping keep people safe during Car Week

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Car week and the big Concours d'Elegance are happening on Sunday. We got a chance to catch up with CAL FIRE one of many agencies making sure the big event stays secure.

From above Pebble Beach, you can see the tents, cars and hundreds of people. They are all here for car week leading up to the Concours d’Elegance.

With so many people what’s being done to keep everyone safe?

Well, it’s not just engines being started up, it’s also security. Enter CAL FIRE, Captain Curtis Rhodes.

“Working with the department of emergency management here in Monterey, they've stood up the joint operations center, which allows all the local law jurisdictions, as well as federal partners out of the bay area, to get together and coordinate on things that have happened in the past. Train up on those events and forecast first, what we may see here this week," said Rhodes.

CAL FIRE is one of at least 15 agencies tasked with keeping the big event safe. Explores from Bakersfield and Sacramento also assisting with things like traffic control.

"We have seen an uptick in the traffic every day. Not only do we have people traversing back and forth in between the events. We have all the individuals that are here working the events that has impacted traffic," said Rhodes.

And while so many are car-gazing and having the time of their life, Captain Rhodes has this simple reminder.

"If you see something, say something. You can see the security guards, the local sheriff's department and chp are present. So feel free to come up to one of them and let them know if you're seeing something out of the ordinary.”