Teen arrested in relation to shots-fired incident that occurred near Aptos railroad tracks

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old believed to have been involved in a shots fired incident that occurred on August 6.

Deputies say the shooting occurred on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Soquel Drive. Nobody was injured when shots were fired.

After interviews and surveillance video was combed through detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lance Mason.

He was located at a home on the 1000 block of Third Street in San Juan Bautista and was arrested without incident, said deputies. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on no bail.