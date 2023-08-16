Skip to Content
Top Stories

San Jose Police Officer shot in San Jose during family disturbance call

By
today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:33 AM

By KTVU Staff

A police officer was shot and rushed to a hospital in San Jose while responding to a call about a family disturbance, the police department said.

The officer's condition is unknown.

Someone began shooting at police when officers knocked on the door of the home near Auzerais Avenue and Race Street, the department tweeted

Police said the shooter has not been taken into custody.

The police department is expected to speak about the shooting at 10:30. Watch their press conference above. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content