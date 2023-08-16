San Jose Police Officer shot in San Jose during family disturbance call

By KTVU Staff

A police officer was shot and rushed to a hospital in San Jose while responding to a call about a family disturbance, the police department said.

The officer's condition is unknown.

Someone began shooting at police when officers knocked on the door of the home near Auzerais Avenue and Race Street, the department tweeted.

Police said the shooter has not been taken into custody.

The police department is expected to speak about the shooting at 10:30. Watch their press conference above.