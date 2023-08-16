Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a home and three vehicles in Santa Cruz area

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, then driving into a home and three vehicles in the Santa Cruz area.

Francisco Romo Rojas, of Castroville, was said to have crashed a red Chevrolet Silverado into a home on Green Valley Road, east of Mesa Verde Drive, said CHP. He was also allegedly involved in multiple separate crashes with at least three separate vehicles before crashing into the home.

Rojas was taken via air ambulance to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for major injuries. CHP said nobody was injured when the car crashed into the home.

Rojas was arrested for suspicion of felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and felony hit and run, said CHP.