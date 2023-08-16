Local filmmaker set to debut film amid SAG-Aftra strike

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hollywood actors and writers continue to strike in Southern California, but that isn't stopping some independent filmmakers from debuting their films.

Pacific Grove native Kellen Gibbs wrapped up his film “Tomorrow” before the strikes started but he knows many people that are still striking.

Gibbs did deal with other issues like shooting during the pandemic.This made it difficult during his 6-month production period.

While the strikes didn't impact him personally, he understands why the actors are doing it.

“It was one of those things it was like, it's a fight and it's a good fight that's happening because I think the actors deserve definitely to be respected in their pay and to to be, you know, noticed for the craft that they do,” Gibbs said. “And, you know, it's a hard time in Hollywood, honestly. I know I have a lot of friends that are going out of work because of this, not just actors, but in different positions.”

Gibbs’s movie features 56 different actors. 19 of them are playing different roles in the film.

He says he was fortunate to work with them before the strikes happened.

With his film debuting during the strikes, Gibbs was worried he could be caught in the crossfires. But he’s confident that people will show up and support his first ever film.

“Tomorrow” will be part of the CINEQUEST Film Festival in San Jose. His film will show on August 18th at 5 pm and 21st at 9:30 pm.

To learn more about the film, a trailer can be seen here. To purchase tickets for the film festival, you can also click here.