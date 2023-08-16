Drone show to debut at this year’s Watsonville Fire in the Sky

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville will have a first-of-its-kind event at this year's Fire in the Sky and Airport Open House on Saturday, September 2.

The event takes place at the Watsonville Municipal Airport at 100 Aviation Way.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and parking and admission are free, said the City of Watsonville.

There will be, antique aircraft, flyovers, parachute flag jump, live music, free Kidz Zone, food vendors and the drone show will replace the pyrotechnics demonstration.