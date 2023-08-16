Caltrans unveils memorial sign that honors fallen highway workers on the Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans District 5 unveiled a memorial sign that honored highway workers who died in the line of duty on the Central Coast.

The sign is located on east Highway 46 at the Shandon roadside rest area near Paso Robles.

Eight Central Coast workers were honored on the sign. Here is a list of those names.

Michael Feliciano, died in 2004,

Manuel Leon, died in 1998,

Thomas Sanders, died in 1991,

Donna Patarak who died in 1979,

Harvey Huss died in 1973,

Kyle Truesdale who died in 1952,

Albert Castro and Norman Hamilton who both died in 1931.

“These signs will serve as a lasting memory and allow us to acknowledge the important contributions of these fallen workers, eight of whom we have lost in District 5,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades.

Caltrans have installed memorial signs in all 12 districts throughout the state that honors the 191 highway workers who have been killed on the job since 1921.