California sending help to aid in both Hawaii and Oregon

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom is sending some extra help to help Hawaii and Oregon. Each state dealing with fire related tragedies.

In total-- Newsom will be sending 201 extra personnel to both states. On top of that, other resources and 25 vehicles will be deployed to.

The total will be divided accordingly between both situations.

The 25 vehicles will be sent to Oregon, along with five strike teams made up of 100 personnel, to help try and contain the lookout and bedrock fires happening there.

As far as Hawaii's resources, they'll be getting 101 personnel. Of that, 69 of them will be used to support overall indictment management.

This won't be the first time California's helped Oregon. The last two years that the state has dealt with fires, California stepped in to help.

This request for aid comes through a national inter-state mutual aid agreement.