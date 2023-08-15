Series of tasty options at The Pizza Series in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Had to cleanse my palate and eat a pizza with no strawberries on it. Fortunately, Scotts Valley had me covered.

Why I chose Scotts Valley for a pizza review when Santa Cruz is right there is anyone's guess. I've never been to Scotts Valley, except to fill up on gas, and I wanted to see what the city had to offer.

Glad I went, it reminded me of my time in the North State and felt very peaceful. It had a small-town feel to it. The Pizza Series had some buzz around it and I wanted to see if Detroit-style pizza and New York-style pizza could co-exist.

Right off the bat, I didn't know if I had the right location. It's situated between the movie theater and a yoga studio in a weird alley with a small sign and I thought for a second they were closed for good.

There was a bigger sign before that alley as you can see from the photo above, but still wasn't registering in my brain that I had the right place.

I walked in and smelled the sweet and savory aroma of cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni in the air which lured me in. I felt like the scent lifted me off the ground like someone smelling a pie in a cartoon.

I guess they had a soft opening in May that might still be in place, because when I went Sunday the whole back of the location was under construction. It looks like once it's done it will be a two-story pizza sanctuary.

For now, it has some tables in the front and a nice back patio area. It was charming, I liked the atmosphere.

A sign said the soda machine is being installed soon, but the beer taps were ready for use. From the looks of the unopened box, they will also have a pretty big T.V. too.

Then came time to order, I went with a Detroit-style pepperoni and a New York-style with whipped ricotta and basil. Bonus points for selling per slice, not enough pizza places do this.

Now came the moment of truth, it smelled so good I was afraid it wouldn't live up to the hype. I can say, both were tasty pies. They put a generous amount of their sauce on the New York-style slice, and that ended up being my favorite.

The pizza was floppy and cheesy like any good New York slice should be.

I liked the Detroit-style pizza as well but I had a few complaints. It felt like they weren't as generous with the sauce, which is a shame because it's so good. It felt like the pizza had sat for a while and was reheated so the ends of the bread were kinda hard and cut the roof of my mouth a little bit.

I feel both these slices would have been enhanced had I had them fresh, but I get there is only so much you can do with selling by the slice. Either way, stupendous slices all around.

I hear they also have a Calabrian Honey they bottle and use for one of their slices, and if it's good enough to bottle I'm upset I didn't get to check it out.

Well, there's always a next time. Especially for the Pizza Series.