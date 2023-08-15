San Lorenzo Valley Water District investing in new pipelines

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Lorenzo Valley Water District has started construction on more than $13 million in crucial pipeline infrastructure and water tank replacement projects in Santa Cruz County.

Water district officials said that the work is being done through the Capital Improvement Projects (CIP), which is being funded through grants, bank loans and ratepayer fees.

There are two projects that have been completed already with this funding.

Redwood Park Pipeline Replacement Project: This project involved the replacement of aging pipelines in the Redwood Park area, addressing issues related to water loss and system integrity. Crews upgraded those pipelines with modern materials and construction techniques that enhanced water delivery, reduce maintenance costs and minimize potential disruptions to the community.

Glen Arbor Bridge Main Replacement: Crews replaced undersized and leaking water main under Glen Arbor Road bridge in Ben Lomond.

Crews are working on these remaining seven projects as well

Blue Ridge Tank Replacement Project: This project will replace an existing undersized,

leaking redwood tank in Boulder Creek that holds 40,000 gallons of water. A new

steel tank will hold 120,000 gallons of water, which will increase the amount of water

available for firefighting purposes.

• Juanita Woods Mainline Replacement Project: This project replaces aging mainlines in

the Juanita Woods area. This will optimize water delivery and enhance system

resilience to ensure uninterrupted service during peak demand periods.

• Lyon & Big Steel Zone Pipeline Improvement Project: This project improves the water

distribution system in this critical region. The installation of advanced pipelines and

monitoring systems will increase water flow efficiency, bolster firefighting capabilities

and optimize water pressure to meet the growing demands of the community.

• Alta Via/Monan Main Replacement: This project replaces water lines in the Brookdale

area that were destroyed in 2020 by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. Fire hydrants will

be replaced and 40 residential water service lines will be relocated or reconnected.

• Orman Road Mainline Replacement Project: This project represents a proactive

approach to upgrade critical water infrastructure along Orman Road in Boulder Creek. By replacing

outdated pipelines and implementing state-of-the-art technologies, the District will

minimize water loss, decrease repair frequency and create a more robust water

distribution network.

• Zayante Drive Mainline Replacement Project: The project will enhance water pressure

and optimize water supply reliability along Zayante Drive. An upgraded pipeline network will contribute

significantly to water conservation efforts and long-term sustainability.

• Hermosa Avenue Mainline Replacement Project: This project will modernize and

replace aging pipelines along Hermosa Avenue in Ben Lomond. This essential undertaking will improve

water flow efficiency, reduce leaks and enhance the overall infrastructure's resilience to

meet the community's needs now and in the future.

For more information on these projects, visit here.