Man shot multiple times in possible gang-related shooting in Watsonville

today at 1:53 PM
Published 1:51 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Ginos Court and Ross Avenue Saturday night.

At around 11:20 p.m. police were dispatched to the area for reports of shots fired. Police were then told the victim of the shooting had walked into Watsonville Community Hospital.

The victim was identified as a 34-year-old man who was shot multiple times. The man from Watsonville was taken to an out-of-county trauma center, said police.

He is stable and is expected to fully recover, said police.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe this shooting to be possibly gang-related. There is no suspect information at this time.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

