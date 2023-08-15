King City Police warns the public of virtual kidnapping scam

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said that in July and August, they investigated incidents related to virtual kidnapping rescue scams.

King City Police warns that a suspect(s) is calling victims and saying they have a family member held captive. They then demand money be wired electronically to Mexico in exchange for their loved one's release.

Here are some tips the National Institutes of Health has to avoid being a victim:

Incoming calls come from an outside area code, sometimes from Puerto Rico with area codes (787), (939), and (856).

Spoof calls appearing from the phone number of the “kidnapped” victim but the caller will not let you speak to the victim or hear their voice.

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the "kidnapped" victim.

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service or gift card.

Furthermore, if you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the following should be considered:

Try to slow the situation down. Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, "How do I know my loved one is okay?"

If the callers do not let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim or describe the vehicle the victim drives, if applicable.

Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if he/she speaks.

Attempt to call, text, or contact the alleged victim via social media. Request that the victim call back from his or her cell phone.

While staying on the line with the alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone.

To buy time, repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing. down the demand or tell the caller you need additional time to meet their demands.

Do not directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady.

Request the alleged kidnapper to allow the victim to call you back from his/her cell phone.

At the earliest opportunity, notify your local police department.

Any further questions or if you need to report a scam happening in King City can call the police at 831-385-8311.