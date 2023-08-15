First day back to school for Pajaro Middle School students

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pajaro Middle School students would normally be getting ready to return to their school today—but the damage their school endured continues to force them to attend Lakeview Middle School.

A parent said her son goes to Lakeview Middle School, he had to transfer there when the floods damaged his school. She said the journey hasn't been easy.

Lakeview and Pajaro Middle School students were strolling through their first day of school. For some students, it may be bittersweet to be back in school, but for others it may be challenging.

“They would go walking to school, and now they have to take a bus,” said Blanca Garcia, who lives in Pajaro. “They have to wake up earlier to get to school on time, and sometimes the bus doesn't get there on time.”

Garcia's son, who is an 8th grader, transferred to Lake View Middle School when Pajaro Middle School flooded. That is why Lakeview and Pajaro Middle School Principal Katie Kriscunas said there will be support.

"The departments within our district have been working with community partners to get volunteers out to support our schools,” said Kriscunas.

Garcia said her son is trying to be positive for the new school year— but still remembers the devastation.

“All the kids are still sad, because their school is not the same anymore, it's closed.” said Garcia.

Kriscunas said there are after school programs. One for Pajaro Middle School and the other one for Lakeview-- they're both aimed to support academic education for all kids.

If parents are interested in enrolling their students in the after-school programs, they can go to the main office at Lakeview Middle School.