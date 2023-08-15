California’s new family agenda promotes educational freedoms

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- As kids head back to the classroom Governor Newsom spoke about a new agenda involving parent and student engagement.

It's called the Freedom to Decide Agenda

This agenda allows both parents and students to feel empowered in key school decision making while also explaining the investments the state is putting in the education system.

It's broken down into 4 categories.

Freedom to Decide says all parents deserve to share in key school decisions.

Freedom to Thrive, Learn and Succeed focuses on the students saying they deserve a fair start in life while also learning about the world, themselves and building career making skills.

Governor Newsom spoke about the impact of parent engagement.

"There is no state in America that supports local control and parental engagement like the state of California,” Newsom said. “No one comes close. It's written into our rules. Look at LCFF-- Local Control Funding Formula. Look at the LCAP Process."

Newsom also broke down the financial investments the state has given to the education system.

These include more access to behavioral health, more educators and universal free meals regardless of income or family status.

The state also invested another $100 million in the Community Engagement Initiative for more proactive collaboration with parents.

These investments by the state will look to go into full effect by 2025.