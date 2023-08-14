Shelter-in-place lifted at Salinas High after shooting near school

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police have cleared from the scene of a shooting across from Salinas High School at the 7-11.

Police confirmed the shooting with KION staff but did not provide additional information on potential victims or how many shots were fired.

We have reached out for additional comment.

The Salinas Union High School District said a shelter-in-place notice was issued to people still at Salinas High who are staff or students in extracurricular activities.

Students and staff were told to bring all outdoor activities inside the school.

That shelter-in-place was lifted as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story