Salinas Police investigating shooting across from Salinas High School

today at 4:19 PM
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are at the scene of a shooting across from Salinas High School at the 7-11.

Police confirmed the shooting with KION staff but did not provide additional information on potential victims or how many shots were fired.

The Salinas Union High School District says a shelter-in-place notice was issued to people still at Salinas High who are staff or students in extracurricular activities.

Students and staff were told to bring all outdoor activities inside the school.

This is a developing story

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

